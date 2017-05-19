These Simpsons Manicures Are a Much Better Idea Than Homer's Makeup Gun

If confessing your undying love for The Simpsons with a tattoo is just that little bit too permanent, we've got the next best thing: nail art. From talons that tell a story (that story being Nelson Muntz mocking you) to Ralph, well, just being Ralph, these nail art ideas are much better than Homer's makeup gun.

Image Source: Fox

If you already feel yourself reaching for polish in that iconic yellow hue, we suggest opting for OPI Just Cant Cope-acabana (£7) — we're pretty sure Lisa Simpson would approve. Read on for 35 manicures that'll make you freak out harder than the teen who met Bart Simpson IRL.