Meet All of the New Characters Joining the 13 Reasons Why Cast in Season 2

The world of 13 Reasons Why is majorly expanding in season two. Netflix's hit drama exploring the aftermath of high-school student Hannah Baker's suicide, and the 13 tapes she leaves behind explaining why she did it, is returning in 2018 with more episodes, where you'll be seeing a handful of new faces. In addition to season one's core cast (who are all returning), Variety recently revealed the seven new actors who have signed on. Meet each and every one of them ahead.