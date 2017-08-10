 Skip Nav
British Celebrities
Even After All This Time, Sting and Trudie Are Still Smitten With Each Other
TV
Meet the Celebrity Contestants of Strictly Come Dancing 2017
The Royals
Prince Charles Made a "Joke" After Harry's Birth That Actually Broke Diana's Heart
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Meet All of the New Characters Joining the 13 Reasons Why Cast in Season 2

The world of 13 Reasons Why is majorly expanding in season two. Netflix's hit drama exploring the aftermath of high-school student Hannah Baker's suicide, and the 13 tapes she leaves behind explaining why she did it, is returning in 2018 with more episodes, where you'll be seeing a handful of new faces. In addition to season one's core cast (who are all returning), Variety recently revealed the seven new actors who have signed on. Meet each and every one of them ahead.

Kelli O'Hara
Allison Miller
Ben Lawson
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
13 Reasons WhyNetflixTV
Join The Conversation
Ross Butler
13 Reasons Why: 2 Major Hints That Hannah Isn't Always Telling the Truth
by Caitlin Hacker
Katherine Langford on The Tonight Show May 2017
Katherine Langford
Katherine Langford's Reaction to Getting a Tweet From Lady Gaga Is Not What You'd Expect
by Monica Sisavat
GLOW TV Show Soundtrack
Glow TV Show
Grab Some Hairspray, Crank Up Your Walkman, and Enjoy GLOW's '80s Soundtrack
by Quinn Keaney
Barack and Michelle Obama Respond to Wedding Invitation 2017
Celebrity Couples
A Woman Invited the Obamas to Her Daughter's Wedding — and They Actually Responded
by Kelsie Gibson
13 Reasons Why Quotes About Suicide Scene 2017
13 Reasons Why
How the 13 Reasons Why Cast Reacted to the Show's Suicide Scene Controversy
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds