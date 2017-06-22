 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The 29 Steamiest Movie Sex Scenes of All Time
The Royals
Prince William Is Dashing in a Top Hat at Ascot
AMC
Dominic Cooper Sports His Knowing Smile at the Preacher Premiere
Diane Guerrero
The Story of How OITNB's Flaca and Maritza First Met Will Remind You of School
Nostalgia
Here's a Photo of Young Alec Baldwin That Looks a Hell of a Lot Like Ryan Gosling
View on One Page
Start Slideshow
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
The 29 Steamiest Movie Sex Scenes of All Time

Kate Winslet's steamy handprint sliding down the window, Julia Roberts on top of a piano, Ryan Gosling shirtless and very, very wet. Whether they're realistic or totally over-the-top, a good movie sex scene is something that no one can deny they love, especially the ridiculously romantic ones with rising music and tension-filled backstories. We've rounded up some of the sexiest encounters in film history; prepare to swoon.

Related
A Definitive Ranking of the Best Bums on Game of Thrones
You Won't Believe How Many Times Tom Hiddleston Has Been Nearly Naked on Screen
25 Guys Who Look Even Sexier in Their Sports Kits
The 19 Hottest Sex Scenes From Game of Thrones

Previous Next
Join the conversation
NuditySexGifsMoviesNSFW
Join The Conversation
Polyamory
What Is It Like to Be in an Open Marriage? 1 Woman Shares Her Story
by Tara Block
Good Time Movie Trailer
Movies
Good Time: See the Trailer For the Robert Pattinson Movie That Blew Cannes Away
by Quinn Keaney
Pizza Is Better Than Valentine's Day
Single
11 Reasons Pizza Is Better Than Valentine's Day
by Macy Williams
Benefits to Being in a Relationship in Your 20s
Personal Essay
26 Perks of Being in a Serious Relationship in Your 20s
by Stephanie Wong
Flatliners Movie Trailer
Flatliners
The Trailer For the Flatliners Remake Is So Disturbing It Just Might Stop Your Heart
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds