3 Boys Singing Beyoncé's "Listen" on Talent Show Video

These 3 Boys Slay Beyoncé's "Listen" So Hard . . . Even She Would Bow Down

Beyoncé is pretty busy these days since, you know, she gave birth to two human beings recently, but she might want to take a break from nappy duty to watch this video. In what has got to be one of the most epic covers of all time, three young finalists from the Filipino talent show Tawag ng Tanghalan Kids recently visited the set of Gandang Gabi Vice, where they took turns belting out the singer's emotional hit "Listen" from Dreamgirls. Not only do they absolutely nail the hard vocal range the song entails, but they also give one another adorable attitude while battling it out. We would say you'll get goosebumps, but that's honestly not enough to describe this. Twitter user Joshua Henry Jenkins described it perfectly, saying, "WHAT IS HAPPENING & WHY ARE THESE BABIES SLAYING MY SPIRIT & BELTING MY EDGES RIGHT OFF OF MY HEAD?"

Viral VideosBeyoncé Knowles
