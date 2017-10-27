 Skip Nav
'80s Halloween Costumes That Will Rock Your Socks Off

When it comes to Halloween, we have a lot of ideas. We especially have a ton of ideas for '90s costumes, but when it comes to the '80s, well, we also have you covered. In case you're thinking of travelling back in time to the 1980s this year, take a look at our suggestions for the best pop culture costumes out there!

The Terminator
The Breakfast Club
Indiana Jones From Indiana Jones
The Geeks From Sixteen Candles
The Griswolds From Vacation
Lisa From Weird Science
Gary and the Geeks From Weird Science
Alex Owens From Flashdance
Ren and Ariel From Footloose
Neal and Del From Planes, Trains & Automobiles
Lloyd Dobler From Say Anything
Joel Goodsen From Risky Business
Principal Ed Rooney From Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Ferris, Sloane, and Cameron From Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Bill and Ted From Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure
Samantha Baker From Sixteen Candles
Goose and Maverick From Top Gun
Economics Teacher From Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Uncle Buck From Uncle Buck
Baby and Johnny From Dirty Dancing
Marty and Doc From Back to the Future
