93 Stars Whose Real Names Will Surprise You

One thing that's never gone out of style in Hollywood: cultivating a unique persona with the help of a stage name. Even today, as social media influences celebrities to be more authentic and accessible, new stars have traded their names for shorter or more memorable zingers. While some completely wipe the slate clean (we're looking at you, Lorde!), others simply replace a first or last name. Scroll through to discover the real names your favourite stars were born with, and then tell us which one surprises you the most.

