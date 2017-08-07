Aaron Carter Opens Up About His Sexuality, Reveals He's Attracted to Men and Women

 Skip Nav
Aaron Carter penned an emotional letter about his sexuality on Twitter late Saturday night. The 29-year-old singer, who previously dated Lindsay Lohan and Hilary Duff, revealed that he is attracted to both men and women. "[W]hen I was around 13-years-old I started to find boys and girls attractive," he wrote. "[B]ut it wasn't until I was 17-years old, after a few relationships with girls, I had an experience with a male that I had an attraction to who I also worked with and grew up with."

Aaron also told fans that his sexuality has been "a weight and a burden" he held on to for a nearly half his life. "This doesn't bring me shame. . . . But the ultimate goal for me is to be satisfied. I never want to be a figure of disappointment."

His coming-out letter was met by hundreds of encouraging messages from his fans, who he thanked the following day on Twitter, writing, "Waking up so overwhelmed by your love and support. 🤗 Looking forward to seeing you all this Thursday in my hometown. 🙏🏻" Read his powerful note to his fans ahead.

Image Source: Getty / Bruce Glikas
