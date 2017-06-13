 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Aaron Taylor-Johnson Was Always Cute, Even as a Child Star
Netflix
See the Orange Is the New Black Cast Out of Their Jumpsuits
Julia Stiles
Julia Stiles Is Pregnant With Her First Child — See Her Growing Baby Bump!
Award Season
Every Single Show-Stopping Moment From the Tony Awards
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 21  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Aaron Taylor-Johnson Was Always Cute, Even as a Child Star

When a 13-year-old Aaron Johnson hit the red carpet for the premiere of Shanghai Knights in 2003, we had no idea what was to come. His start may have come as a cheeky kid in a slapstick Jackie Chan film, but less than a decade later he was winning over the critics (and the ladies . . . including director Sam Taylor-Wood) as a young John Lennon in Nowhere Boy. From there came a marriage, two kids, a breakthrough role in cult superhero comedy Kick-Ass, and massive success in big budget blockbusters like Godzilla and Avengers: Age of Ultron. Aaron's hardly recognisable as that cute little kid, but one thing's for sure, he's still just as adorable. Need more proof? Step right this way to see his evolution from child star to leading man. Then see the 32 other hot British actors competing for the crown.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
British CelebritiesAaron Taylor-JohnsonEye Candy
Join The Conversation
British Celebrities
18 Celeb Couples Who Aren't Letting Height Difference Stand in the Way of Love
by Florie Mwanza
Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Wife Sam Cutest Pictures
Aaron Taylor-Johnson
You Can Just See the Love in Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Eyes For His Wife, Sam
by Monica Sisavat
28 Reasons Why Comic-Con Is Basically a Hot Guy Parade
Aaron Taylor-Johnson
28 Reasons Why Comic-Con Is Basically a Hot Guy Parade
by Nick Maslow
George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin | Pictures
Celebrity PDA
24 Times George and Amal Clooney Looked Madly in Love
by Maria Mercedes Lara
Katy Perry Uses Doreen Virtue Angel Cards
spirituality
How Katy Perry's Angel Cards Got Me Through University
by Lucy Kenny
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds