Aaron Taylor-Johnson Was Always Cute, Even as a Child Star

When a 13-year-old Aaron Johnson hit the red carpet for the premiere of Shanghai Knights in 2003, we had no idea what was to come. His start may have come as a cheeky kid in a slapstick Jackie Chan film, but less than a decade later he was winning over the critics (and the ladies . . . including director Sam Taylor-Wood) as a young John Lennon in Nowhere Boy. From there came a marriage, two kids, a breakthrough role in cult superhero comedy Kick-Ass, and massive success in big budget blockbusters like Godzilla and Avengers: Age of Ultron. Aaron's hardly recognisable as that cute little kid, but one thing's for sure, he's still just as adorable. Need more proof? Step right this way to see his evolution from child star to leading man. Then see the 32 other hot British actors competing for the crown.