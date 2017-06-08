Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch's Love Is in the Premiere League

Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch truly have a love that could win a league. The British model and footballer started dating back in 2006, putting a ring on it in June 2009, and marrying two years later at Stapleford Park Hotel in Leicestershire. The couple share beautiful daughters Sophia Ruby and Liberty Rose, with a wealth of adorable shots of the two on proud mum Abbey's Instagram (and we can confirm: the cuteness levels deserve a cup of their own). This is one goal-scoring relationship that warms our hearts! Read on for their most loved-up moments.