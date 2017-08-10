 Skip Nav
British Celebrities
Even After All This Time, Sting and Trudie Are Still Smitten With Each Other
Celebrity Couples
Is Fame to Blame For Anna Faris and Chris Pratt's Split? Here's What We Know
Finn Jones
Finn Jones Traded the Iron Throne For an Iron Fist — and Has Never Looked Sexier

Is It Actually Cold on Game of Thrones?

Game of Thrones: An Investigation Into How Much They Actually Freeze While Filming

There are so many different cities and landscapes in Game of Thrones that it's sometimes hard to keep up, but no matter where the main characters are in Westeros, one thing is for sure: Winter is coming. While places like Dorne and King's Landing haven't been hit with snow and blustery winds just yet, other places, like Winterfell, the Wall, and the scary place beyond the Wall, all have. While watching some of those brutal Winter scenes, we can't help but wonder: how cold are the actors in real life? Is it really that chilly, or is it all just a bit of Hollywood magic? Well, it turns out that everyone is miserable.

Stars like Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth), Joe Dempsie (Gendry), Rory McCann (Sandor), and Kristofer Hivju (Tormund Giantsbane) are usually the ones stuck in the cold areas. They shot a good chunk of season seven in Iceland and had to deal with 100 mph winds and temperatures reaching as low as -25 degrees Fahrenheit. "Daylight is scarce here [five to six hours a day]," a set source recently told Page Six. "Super jeeps are needed to bring in equipment, and much is then transported by hand. The actors are made up and dressed in hotels and driven to location 90 percent ready to shoot. Shelter is provided by 'Russian tents' that are anchored down, and able to be heated, and [can] withstand 100 mph winds."

Related
Where Exactly Are the White Walkers on Game of Thrones? Closer Than You Might Think

The show's creators, Daniel Weiss and David Benioff, also spoke about the harsh conditions on a UFC Unfiltered podcast, saying, "Winter is here and that means that sunny weather doesn't really serve our purposes any more. We kind of pushed everything down the line, so we could get some grim gray weather." Stars like Gemma Whelan (Yara Greyjoy) have also confirmed the harsh conditions with frozen fingers via social media. She posted a photo with costar Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy) in 2016, writing, "Here we are trying to warm up last year during the shooting of 'the moot.'"

Happiest of birthdays to my beautiful friend @alfieeallen 30 today and looking more gorgeous every year! Here we are trying to warm up last year during the shooting of 'the moot', just having a typical Iron Born tea party, lovely times, lovely man, happy birthday bright star, keep shining! Xxxx❤️🎂❤️

A post shared by Gemma Whelan (@gemwhelan) on

So, to quote Leslie Knope, "Everything hurts and I'm dying."

Image Source: HBO
Join the conversation
Kit HaringtonGame Of ThronesTV
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Friendships
17 Photos of the Stark Siblings That Prove Blood Is Thicker Than Water (and Fire and Ice)
by Caitlin Hacker
Arya Stark's Similarities to Ned Stark on Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams
Game of Thrones: Arya Stark Looks So Much Like Ned Now It's Insane
by Quinn Keaney
Pride and Prejudice Adaptation by Poldark Producers
Poldark
Pride and Prejudice Is Getting the Dark Adaptation You've Been Waiting For
by Morgane Le Caer
What Is Jack Gleeson Doing Now?
Jack Gleeson
What Is Game of Thrones' Joffrey Doing Now? Basically Just Chilling
by Caitlin Hacker
13 Reasons Why Season 2 Cast
13 Reasons Why
Meet All of the New Characters Joining the 13 Reasons Why Cast in Season 2
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds