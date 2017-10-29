 Skip Nav
British Celebrities
Meet the Cordens: The Love Story of James and Julia in Pictures
The Royals
31 Times Prince Harry Was in Uniform and You Got Weak in the Knees
Justin Hartley
This Is Us Star Justin Hartley Is Officially a Married Man

Adele Halloween Costume 2017

What Did Adele Dress Up as For Halloween? Have Fun Trying to Guess

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on

Adele certainly loves to get into the Halloween spirit. The "Hello" singer recently shared a photo of her early Halloween costume on Instagram to the delight — and confusion — of fans. No one could quite figure out what Adele was dressed up as. "You look like [Moira] from Schitts Creek" one fan wrote. "Maybe... cleopatra??" another fan questioned. Some even thought Adele was going for a glammed up clown look. Whether it is, Adele's costume racked up over 1 million "likes", so fans are clearly impressed even if they are having fun sharing their best guesses. Think you have it figured out yet? Read on to see a close up photo of Adele's stunning costume makeup ahead.


A post shared by Adele (@adele) on

Join the conversation
Celebrity Halloween CostumesHalloweenAdele
Popsugar Pride
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
Facebook Brain Game With Fruit
Tech News
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane
by Kelsey Garcia
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Viral Videos
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Find Egg Flower Drawing | Bloom & Wild
Digital Life
Can You Crack This Easter Egg Hunt?
by Lucy Kenny
Things Millennials Do
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Will Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds