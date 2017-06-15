 Skip Nav
Adele Offers Hugs as She Comforts Victims of Grenfell Tower Fire in London
Adele Visiting Grenfell Tower Fire Victims in London 2017

Adele Offers Hugs as She Comforts Victims of Grenfell Tower Fire in London

Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein

Adele has a lot of love for her hometown. Following the deadly fire at Grenfell Tower in London on Wednesday night, the singer paid her respects by attending a vigil for victims and survivors. According to reports, Adele and her husband, Simon Konecki, were on the scene, asking if anyone needed help. A few users even posted emotional photos of her wiping away tears and hugging fans and strangers. This certainly isn't the first time Adele has used her star power for good. Shortly after the London Terror Attack in March, the singer dedicated her emotional song "Make You Feel My Love" to her beloved hometown.

