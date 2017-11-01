 Skip Nav
Alan Carr Dresses Up as Gemma Collins, Immediately Wins Halloween

This Halloween, while most celebrities took inspiration from their favourite film characters, chatty man Alan Carr decided to dress up as a zombie version of TOWIE star Gemma Collins, his "Woman of the Year" and everyone's favourite meme.

Wearing a version of Gemma infamous orange shoulder padded dress, white platform boots, a blonde wig, and some gory makeup, the comedian channelled the sassy reality TV star (who approved of the look on Instagram) when he attended Jonathan Ross's annual extravaganza. We reckon he definitely won Halloween in the UK! Read on to see more photos of Alan's fabulous outfit.

