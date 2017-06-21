 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Here's a Photo of Young Alec Baldwin That Looks a Hell of a Lot Like Ryan Gosling
The Royals
Prince William Is Dashing in a Top Hat at Ascot
Celebrity Facts
Gal Gadot Credits This For Helping Her Break Into the Acting World
The Royals
22 Thoughts Prince Harry Probably Has While Third-Wheeling With Will and Kate

Alec Baldwin Looks Like Ryan Gosling Photo

Here's a Photo of Young Alec Baldwin That Looks a Hell of a Lot Like Ryan Gosling

Image Source: Getty / The LIFE Picture Collection

I was just in the middle of putting together a really great roundup of hot, nostalgic Alec Baldwin photos when I stumbled upon this treasure from 1985. Immediately, I was overcome with a rush of emotions: not only does Alec Baldwin — who is shown hanging out on the set of Knots Landing when he was about 27 years old — look really f*cking hot, but he also looks remarkably like Ryan Gosling, who also happens to be really f*cking hot (photo of Ryan below for reference). How did I get lucky enough to find this gem? I plan on printing it out, hanging it at my desk, and staring longingly at it for the rest of my life. I encourage you to do the same.

Image Source: Getty / Venturelli

Join the conversation
NostalgiaRyan GoslingAlec BaldwinCelebrity Lookalikes
Join The Conversation
Dance Videos
We'd Never Expect People to Dance to Keith Urban's "Fighter" Like This, but Here We Are
by Kelsey Garcia
Facebook Math Horse Problem
Digital Life
You're Going to Want to Scream After Trying to Solve This Maths Problem
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Things Millennials Do
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Will Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Prince Philip in Hospital June 2017
The Royals
Prince Philip Has Been Admitted to Hospital
by Gemma Cartwright
Mermaid Scale Tile
Design Trends
Mermaid Tiles Are the Next Big Decor Trend on Pinterest
by Maggie Winterfeldt
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds