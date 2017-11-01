Alesha Dixon and Azuka Ononye Are Definitely the Red Carpet's Coolest Couple

Alesha Dixon stays pretty tight-lipped about her relationship with partner Azuka Ononye, but one thing's for sure: when this gorgeous pair do step out, it's always in style. The former Mis-Teeq singer and Britain's Got Talent judge met the dancer over a decade ago when she was on the road performing, and they were friends before they started dating. They're now parents to daughter Azura, who was born in 2013, and Alesha frequently posts adorable family photos on Instagram. But it's when Mum and Dad head out on the most glamorous date nights that we really take notice. Seriously, how photogenic are these two? Just keep reading for proof!