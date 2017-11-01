 Skip Nav
British Celebrities
25+ Celebrities Who Prove Brits Do It Better on Halloween
Celebrity Facts
Marilyn Monroe Was Linked to Lots of Men, but These Are the Lucky Few Who Won Her Heart
Christian Carino
Lady Gaga Is Reportedly Engaged to Christian Carino!
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Alesha Dixon and Azuka Ononye Are Definitely the Red Carpet's Coolest Couple

Alesha Dixon stays pretty tight-lipped about her relationship with partner Azuka Ononye, but one thing's for sure: when this gorgeous pair do step out, it's always in style. The former Mis-Teeq singer and Britain's Got Talent judge met the dancer over a decade ago when she was on the road performing, and they were friends before they started dating. They're now parents to daughter Azura, who was born in 2013, and Alesha frequently posts adorable family photos on Instagram. But it's when Mum and Dad head out on the most glamorous date nights that we really take notice. Seriously, how photogenic are these two? Just keep reading for proof!

Alesha Dixon and Azuka Ononye Are Definitely the Red Carpet's Coolest Couple
Alesha Dixon and Azuka Ononye Are Definitely the Red Carpet's Coolest Couple
Alesha Dixon and Azuka Ononye Are Definitely the Red Carpet's Coolest Couple
Alesha Dixon and Azuka Ononye Are Definitely the Red Carpet's Coolest Couple
Alesha Dixon and Azuka Ononye Are Definitely the Red Carpet's Coolest Couple
Alesha Dixon and Azuka Ononye Are Definitely the Red Carpet's Coolest Couple
Alesha Dixon and Azuka Ononye Are Definitely the Red Carpet's Coolest Couple
Alesha Dixon and Azuka Ononye Are Definitely the Red Carpet's Coolest Couple
Alesha Dixon and Azuka Ononye Are Definitely the Red Carpet's Coolest Couple
Alesha Dixon and Azuka Ononye Are Definitely the Red Carpet's Coolest Couple
Alesha Dixon and Azuka Ononye Are Definitely the Red Carpet's Coolest Couple
Alesha Dixon and Azuka Ononye Are Definitely the Red Carpet's Coolest Couple
Alesha Dixon and Azuka Ononye Are Definitely the Red Carpet's Coolest Couple
Alesha Dixon and Azuka Ononye Are Definitely the Red Carpet's Coolest Couple
Alesha Dixon and Azuka Ononye Are Definitely the Red Carpet's Coolest Couple
Alesha Dixon and Azuka Ononye Are Definitely the Red Carpet's Coolest Couple
Alesha Dixon and Azuka Ononye Are Definitely the Red Carpet's Coolest Couple
Alesha Dixon and Azuka Ononye Are Definitely the Red Carpet's Coolest Couple
Alesha Dixon and Azuka Ononye Are Definitely the Red Carpet's Coolest Couple
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
British CelebritiesCelebrity CouplesAlesha Dixon
British Celebrities
Where to Follow the Stranger Things Cast on Social Media
by Monica Sisavat
Prince Harry and Michelle Obama Visiting Chicago Oct. 2017
British Celebrities
Prince Harry and Michelle Obama Reunite in Chicago, Surprise a Group of Lucky Students
by Monica Sisavat
Britannia Awards 2017 | Photos
British Celebrities
We Crown Claire Foy Queen of the 2017 Britannia Awards
by Morgane Le Caer
Prince William at The Pride of Britain Awards 2017
British Celebrities
Prince William Got "Really Important" Parenting Advice at the Pride of Britain Awards
by Morgane Le Caer
Keira Knightley in Her Husband's Music Video
British Celebrities
Keira Knightley Makes an Incognito Appearance in Her Husband's Music Video
by Gemma Cartwright
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds