Alesha Dixon Is Voicing Bliss, the New Powerpuff Girl

Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup are welcoming a new member of the family, and she's going to be voiced by someone very familiar. Bliss, who is technically the first Powerpuff girl, will join the original three sisters for a special series of adventures, and in the UK she'll be voiced by Alesha Dixon. The Britain's Got Talent judge announced this morning that she's going to add her distinctive voice (and dirty laugh) to the teenage superhero, who'll make her first appearance on the Cartoon Network on Sunday Oct. 29 at 3:30 p.m. She shares the role with South African singer Toya Delazy, who voices the character for the US cartoon.

Alesha made an appearance on Good Morning Britain on Friday morning to discuss the role, describing Bliss as "quite feisty", and explaining how excited she is to be part of a show that her 4-year-old daughter Azura loves so much.

