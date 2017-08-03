 Skip Nav
Serena Williams's Reason For Thinking She's Having a Girl Is Really Badass

Serena Williams and her fiancé, Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian, announced their pregnancy back in April, but the two have decided not to find out the sex of their baby until the little one's arrival. Despite their dedication to being surprised, Alexis revealed they do have some theories about their baby during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, and one of them is pretty amazing. Watch the video above to find out why Serena thinks she's having a girl.

