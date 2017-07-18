Game of Thrones' Theon and Yara Greyjoy's Bond Is Even Stronger in Real Life

We love the fact that the Game of Thrones cast is all friends in real life, but Alfie Allen and Gemma Whelan seem to have a particularly special bond. The two play brother and sister Theon and Yara Greyjoy on the show, and as it turns out, they're also really good friends. In a recent interview with Access Hollywood, Gemma and Alfie gushed about how much they like working with each other. "I love working with Alfie so much. There's so much in everything he gives you," Gemma said. Alfie also shared similar sentiments, adding, "I just enjoy working with Gemma so much." In honour of their sweet friendship, take a look at their cutest moments together.