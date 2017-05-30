 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
We Are Totally Buggin' Over This Clueless Reunion Between Cher and Travis
Star Wars The Last Jedi
8 Glorious Spoilers We Just Learned About Star Wars: The Last Jedi
The Royals
24 Timeless Photos of Princess Diana
Couples
We've Lost Count of Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black's Adorable Moments

Alicia Silverstone and Breckin Meyer at Clueless Screening

We Are Totally Buggin' Over This Clueless Reunion Between Cher and Travis

If the words "As if!" came to your mind when thinking about the possibility of the Clueless cast ever getting back together again, you were totally wrong. On Sunday, Alicia Silverstone (Cher) and Breckin Meyer (Travis) reunited at a screening of their iconic '90s film at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. Despite the fact that it's been 22 years since Clueless hit cinemas, the two proved that they've barely aged at all while posing for a cute photo together. While the rest of the cast wasn't in attendance, Alicia and Breckin's appearance was definitely enough to get us singing "Rollin' With the Homies" all day.

Related
Trust Us — Even Die-Hard Clueless Fans Have Never Heard Paul Rudd Tell This Story

Image Sources: Getty / Jonathan Leibson and Paramount Pictures
Join the conversation
ReunionsNostalgiaCluelessAlicia Silverstone
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Gifs
31 Totally Rad Clueless Quotes That Summarise Your Adulthood
by Maggie Pehanick
Pregnant Jennifer Garner Pictures at TIFF Butter Premiere
Toronto Film Festival
Jennifer Garner and Her Sparkly Butter Girls Reunite For an Exciting TIFF Evening
by Molly Goodson
Blake Lively at Paint It Black NYC Premiere May 2017
Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
Blake Lively Has a Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Reunion, Reignites Movie Rumours
by Monica Sisavat
Digital Life
How Ridiculous Facebook Statuses Sound When You Read Them Out Loud
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Jennifer Garner in a Red Gown at the NYC Premiere of Butter
Ty Burrell
Jennifer Garner Gets Sexy in Red Gucci to Party With Olivia, Alicia, and More
by Lauren Turner
'90s British Kids' TV Shows
POPSUGAR Voices
34 '90s British Kids' TV Shows That'll Give You Serious Feels
by Elle Taylor
White Clueless Calvin Klein Dress Goes Back on Sale
Clueless
Calvin Klein Recreate Clueless Dress
by POPSUGAR Fashion UK
Best Fictional TV and Film Schools
Nostalgia
14 Fictional Schools From Film and TV We Really Wish We'd Attended
by Gemma Cartwright
Trust Us — Even Die-Hard Clueless Fans Have Never Heard Paul Rudd Tell This Story
Celebrity Interviews
Trust Us — Even Die-Hard Clueless Fans Have Never Heard Paul Rudd Tell This Story
by Lindsay Miller
12 Outfits That Prove Cher From Clueless Is Taylor Swift's Style Icon
Screen Style
12 Outfits That Prove Cher From Clueless Is Taylor Swift's Style Icon
by Samantha Sutton
Find the Panda in This Drawing
Digital Life
People Are Losing Their Damn Minds Trying to Find the Panda in This Photo
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Kissing GIFs
Kissing
85 Types of Kisses Everyone Should Experience at Least Once
by Tara Block
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds