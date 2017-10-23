 Skip Nav
Netflix Roundup
20 of the Most "Holy F*ck, I'm Scared" Films on Netflix
The Royals
12 Royal Christmas Traditions That Will Surprise You
British Celebrities
Meet the New Doctor Who Companions: Mandip Gill, Bradley Walsh, and Tosin Cole

Alicia Silverstone and Chrissy Teigen Lip Sync Battle Photo

Chrissy Teigen Fangirls Over Meeting Alicia Silverstone, and It's So Adorable

There are only two people who could make Chrissy Teigen lose her cool: Beyoncé and Alicia Silverstone. The Lip Sync Battle host revealed she fangirled over the Clueless star during a taping for the karaoke show on Twitter on Saturday night. Alicia, dressed in her iconic yellow plaid Clueless outfit, graciously posed for an adorable photo with Chrissy and her daughter, Luna. "How am I supposed to sleep?" Chrissy wrote. "I think I've asked for 2 photos in my entire life. @AliciaSilv and beyonce." As superfans of Clueless, it's safe to say Chrissy is all of us who loved the movie growing up.

Join the conversation
Celebrity TweetsLuna StephensLip Sync BattleChrissy TeigenCluelessAlicia Silverstone
Popsugar Pride
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
Find Egg Flower Drawing | Bloom & Wild
Digital Life
Can You Crack This Easter Egg Hunt?
by Lucy Kenny
How to Use Facebook's Harry Potter Feature June 2017
Movies
Muggles: You Have to See This Amazing Harry Potter Easter Egg on Facebook RN
by Quinn Keaney
Things Millennials Do
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Will Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
What Is Phubbing?
Digital Life
Even If You Don't Know What Phubbing Is, You're Probably Doing It
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds