 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Get Ready, Because Alien: Covenant Is a Gory Scream-Fest
Award Season
The TV BAFTAs Red Carpet Was a Who's Who of British Television
Celebrity quotes
7 Significant Things Miley Cyrus Has Said About Liam Hemsworth Since They Reconciled
The Royals
7 Fascinating Facts About Princess Diana's Life After Her Divorce

Is Alien Covenant Scary?

Get Ready, Because Alien: Covenant Is a Gory Scream-Fest

Nearly 40 years after Alien first hit cinemas in 1979, it seems we haven't yet reached the pinnacle of extraterrestrial terror in space. This month marks the release of Alien: Covenant, the latest in the prequel series that has effectively resurrected Ridley Scott's iconic franchise. There's a lot to prepare for if you're planning on seeing this film — specifically another film studio attempt at LGBTQ inclusion and a very strange scene with Michael Fassbender — but one question that may be on your mind is probably the simplest of them all: Is it scary?

It's not a dumb question. Prometheus, though quite the thriller, clearly steered away from the horror genre in favour of a more action-packed (and slightly philosophical) approach. Having seen the Covenant, we're here to let you know that the franchise is going right back to Alien's terrifying roots. If the bloody trailer wasn't enough to give you an idea of how scary (and gory) things are going to get, we'll paint a more vivid picture for you. Spoilers follow!

Let's first take a second to talk about the blood levels. This is one of the franchise's more gory entries. Things get a pretty quick start when two of the crew members are accidentally infected with spores, just after the crew has touched down on the planet. We then meet a different kind of creature called a Neomorph. They're kind of like the iconic Xenomorph monsters, but they're paler and not quite as limb-y. They rip out of the backs of the infected crew members, and all hell breaks loose. One kills two of the crew members on the little explorer ship, and also causes it to explode, leaving everyone stranded. The other kills an additional three or four crew members with sheer violence alone.

ADVERTISEMENT

From there, the deaths only get more grisly. One Neomorph literally goes straight for the jugular and rips of its victim's head. Another crew member gets a classic attack from a Facehugger, and gets the whole "alien bursting out of his chest" treatment. Another gets completely ripped apart. Someone else gets impaled through the throat by one of the monster's second mouths. There are probably a few deaths that I'm missing off the top of my head, but I mean, you get the picture.

In terms of actual scariness, the film is off the charts here too. The sequences where the monsters wreak havoc make your heart pound, and the creepiness of Michael Fassbender's villainous android David is enough to make your skin crawl. There are also a few moments of tension, where you know an alien is just about to jump out and you can't help but grip your arm rest. Overall, this film's going to have you at the edge of your seat, especially if you're a wimp. And even if you think you tolerate horror pretty well, this one still might get to you.

Image Source: Everett Collection
Join the conversation
AlienAlien CovenantMovies
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Birth Control
This California University Has a Vending Machine For the Morning After Pill
by Macy Cate Williams
What Chicken Goes With Pasta?
Italian
The Ingredient You Should Never Add to Pasta
by Erin Cullum
MTV Movie and TV Awards Winners 2017
Award Season
Announcing the Winners of the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards!
by Maggie Pehanick
Honest Trailers
The Hilarious Beyoncé Cover Is the Best Part About Fifty Shades Darker's Honest Trailer
by Kelsie Gibson
Cast of It at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards
Award Season
The Cast of It Attends the MTV Movie and TV Awards Without Any Clowns, Thank God
by Quinn Keaney
Documentaries About Cults
Documentaries
10 Documentaries About Cults That Will Shock and Fascinate You
by Shyla Watson
Hair-Washing Mistakes
Hair
Are You Making These 6 Terrible Hair-Washing Mistakes?
by Wendy Gould
Mother! Movie Details
Mother Movie
Jennifer Lawrence Rips Her Heart Out in the Poster For Darren Aronofsky's New Movie
by Maggie Pehanick
Benefit Cosmetics Tips From Mother
Makeup
The Heirs of the Benefit Cosmetics Empire Share the Tips They Learned From Their Mum
by Lauren Levinson
British Stars in Marvel and DC Comic Book Movies
British Celebrities
You Won't Believe How Many Brits Have Starred in Comic Book Movies
by Gemma Cartwright
Moonlight Wins Best Kiss at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards
Award Season
Moonlight Winning MTV's Best Kiss Award Is a Huge Leap Forward
by Maggie Pehanick
What Should You Throw Away?
Home Life
103 Things You Should Always Throw Away
by Tara Block
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds