 Skip Nav
Scary Movies
These Horror Films on Amazon Prime Video Will Leave You Terror-Stricken
James Packer
Mariah Carey's Latest Move Is on a Level of Petty That We Didn't Even Know Existed
CBS
Why You Really Need to Watch Zoo Immediately

Is Ally in the Cult on American Horror Story?

Holy Crap — Let's Discuss That Giant Twist on American Horror Story: Cult

Spoilers for the eighth episode of American Horror Story: Cult!

Well, we have to hand it to Ryan Murphy — American Horror Story: Cult's latest twist definitely took us by surprise.

The eighth episode, "Winter of Our Discontent," centres around the shifting alliances within Kai Anderson's unstable cult, specifically between him and his sister, Winter. Although he doesn't betray her like we suspected he might, the episode's conclusion still doesn't bode well for the Anderson family. Kai stabs his older brother (aka Ally's psychiatrist, Dr. Rudy Vincent) in the neck in front of all of his new cult members. Winter is visibly shaken by Kai's violence, but there's one clown standing in the circle around Rudy's dead body who doesn't seem remotely perturbed: Ally.

Yes, Ally Mayfair-Richards! It turns out the phobia-prone heroine of season seven might end up being the cult leader after all.

Ally rolls up to the gruesome dispatching of her psychiatrist dressed in what once was Beverly's hand-head clown costume, much to the chagrin of her unsuspecting and estranged wife, Ivy. Earlier on in the episode, Rudy (still alive at that point) tells her he's actually Kai's older brother and that Kai must have slipped into his office and stolen Ally's patient files. That's how he figured out how to taunt her and push her buttons in just the right way. It seems like Ally is about to spiral into one of her many anxiety attacks, but then something amazing happens — she takes a second to think about how to use this new information to her advantage.

This results in Ally calling a brief truce with Kai, inviting him and his new alt-right-esque followers over for a dinner of Sloppy Joes. She boldly informs him that all of his fearmongering has had the opposite effect on her; by all accounts, she's now cured of her former phobias, and it's all thanks to Kai. She goes on to tell him that Rudy is conspiring to throw Kai into a psych ward, and in return Kai promises to give Ally's son, Oz, back to her. She doesn't care about Ivy as long as she has Oz. Say hello to Ally Mayfair-Richards, cult member.

We have a feeling Ally will still team up with Winter (or perhaps the exiled Beverly?) to take Kai down, but for now it looks like she's going with the flow of the cult in an effort to bring Oz home. Needless to say, we weren't the only ones who had feelings about the big reveal.








Image Source: FX
Join the conversation
American Horror Story CultAmerican Horror StoryTV
Digital Life
How Ridiculous Facebook Statuses Sound When You Read Them Out Loud
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How to Use Facebook's Harry Potter Feature June 2017
Movies
Muggles: You Have to See This Amazing Harry Potter Easter Egg on Facebook RN
by Quinn Keaney
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Viral Videos
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Ghost in Teen's Selfie
Selfie
A Teen's Selfie Looks Normal Until You Take a Closer Look
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Find the Panda in This Drawing
Digital Life
People Are Losing Their Damn Minds Trying to Find the Panda in This Photo
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds