America Ferrera Is "Basically Twins" With Selena in This Picture

A post shared by America Ferrera (@americaferrera) on

America Ferrera just paid homage to Selena in the best way possible. The 33-year-old dressed up as the late Tejana singer in her iconic purple jumpsuit for the Halloween episode of her show Superstore on NBC. Selena wore this jumpsuit for the last time during her concert at the Houston Astrodome on Feb. 26, 1995. To this day, it's still one of her most iconic outfits, and celebrities love to put their own spins on it. American captioned the photo on Instagram, "Basically twins. It's Halloween on @nbcsuperstore tonight and I am v. excited about Amy's costume choice. #Selena #Halloween." We loved every minute of seeing America in action on the episode that aired on Oct. 26.

