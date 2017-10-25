 Skip Nav
80+ American Horror Story Characters to Be This Halloween

American Horror Story is in full swing, and while you may be very wary of the new season, it's prime time to put your distrust aside and plan your Halloween costume. American Horror Story: Freak Show is a gold mine of clever costume ideas, and AHS fans know there's no better way to scare your pop-culture-savvy friends than to perfect your Dr. Thredson or your Madison Montgomery. If you'd rather go the sexy route, there's always Moira the maid from season one — just make sure you're going for young Moira. Click through to get some ideas from season one, Asylum, Coven, Freak Show, Hotel, Roanoke and yep, all those creepy clowns from Cult!

Jimmy Darling, Freak Show
Detective John Lowe, Hotel
Lee, Roanoke
Dr. Arthur Arden, Asylum
Madison Montgomery, Coven
Matt, Roanoke
Dr. Elias Cunningham, Roanoke
"Shelby," Roanoke
Lana Winters, Asylum
Ramona, Hotel
Dell Toledo, Freak Show
The Axeman, Coven
Gabriel, Hotel
Spalding, Coven
Mr. March, Hotel
Bette and Dot Tattler, Freak Show
Grace Bertrand, Asylum
The Countess, Hotel
"Matt," Roanoke
Kyle Spencer, Coven
Dandy Mott, Freak Show
The Evil Spirit, Roanoke
The Hillbillies, Roanoke
Gloria Mott, Freak Show
Flora, Roanoke
Tristan Duffy, Hotel
The Butcher, Roanoke
Moira, Season 1
Myrtle Snow, Coven
Maggie Esmerelda, Freak Show
Fiona Goode, Coven
