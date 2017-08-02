 Skip Nav
Emma Roberts Joins the AHS: Cult Cast With a Razor-Sharp Entrance

Sh*t's about to get intense on American Horror Story. After announcing that season seven would be titled Cult and dropping a creepy teaser, it seems every week is going to get us closer to the secret organisation behind the season. This week, Ryan Murphy released a new on-set photo of Emma Roberts, which simultaneously confirmed her as a new addition to the Cult cast. Luckily for us, this isn't the only tease Murphy has shared on his account. The past few months have been filled with hints, announcements, and more. While we await the first official photos of the season, we're collecting all the glimpses we've seen so far between Murphy's revelations and the official teasers for the season. Let the countdown begin.

