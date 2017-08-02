 Skip Nav
The Royals
The Duchess of Cambridge's Outing in Belgium Has a Sweet Connection to Princess Charlotte
The Royals
15 Times Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Sibling Bond Reigned Supreme
Netflix Roundup
These Netflix Summer Screamers Will Have You Rethinking Your Holiday Plans
View on One Page
Start Slideshow
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Here's the Cast of American Horror Story: Cult So Far

Information about season seven of American Horror Story has been rolling in! While last season was (unfairly) shrouded in mystery until the premiere, we actually have more morsels about season seven since this year's Comic-Con, including the new title, premiere date, and details from Ryan Murphy himself. A few regular cast members have got on-board, but there are also some newbies we were really not expecting (Lena Dunham?!). We'll update you with more casting news as it's revealed, but for now, take a look at the returning alums and fresh faces.

Related
3 Big Hints American Horror Story's Comic-Con Exhibit Gives About Season 7
The Teaser For American Horror Story: Cult Will Make You Never Want to Take a Bath Again

Previous Next
Join the conversation
American Horror StorySarah PaulsonEvan PetersTV
Join The Conversation
Game of Thrones
If Only Daenerys Knew This Info About Jon in This Week's Game of Thrones
by Shannon Vestal Robson
What Happened Between Melisandre and Jon on Game of Thrones?
Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones: This Is Why Melisandre and Jon Are on Bad Terms
by Andrea Reiher
American Horror Story Cult Pictures
American Horror Story Cult
Emma Roberts Joins the AHS: Cult Cast With a Razor-Sharp Entrance
by Ryan Roschke
What Is the Iron Bank on Game of Thrones?
Game of Thrones
How the Iron Bank May Decide Who Wins Game of Thrones
by Nicole Weaver
Sarah Paulson Talking About American Horror Story Season 6
Fall TV
Sarah Paulson Drops a New Hint About American Horror Story's Next Season
by Ryan Roschke
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds