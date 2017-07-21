The Teaser For American Horror Story Season 7 Is Just Nope, Nope, Nope

Forget all those rumours about elections — season seven of American Horror Story is officially titled Cult, and it looks TERRIFYING. FX revealed the first teaser by projecting it onto a water fountain in the bay at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday night, which was obviously a nightmare for anyone who didn't know what was going on.

The video begins with the outline of a white hexagon over red stripes. A voice-over comes on as images of clowns flash on the screen: "Do you ever feel alone? Does it feel like no one really understands you? Do some people just make you sick? Are you afraid? We can set you free. We will make you strong. We. Want. You." The ominous chanting music is the real kicker.

While none of the cast members make an appearance, that's not unusual for AHS. We'll probably get about a dozen more of these before the US season starts on Sept. 5! Unfortunately, the full teaser that played at Comic-Con isn't available online yet, but you can get a taste of it by going to AHS7.com, which will be the hub for all upcoming AHS reveals. There's also a short clip on YouTube, which you can watch above.

For now, review all the details and see if you can decipher the other hints from the American Horror Story exhibit at Comic-Con!