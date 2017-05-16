The First Look at American Horror Story Season 7 Is Straight-Up Horrifying

Just when you think American Horror Story can't be any scarier, Ryan Murphy shares a peek at season seven. The creator recently started posting on Instagram, and on Friday, he posted a tease for the upcoming season. I'm not sure about you, but this looks like if Twisty the Clown was reincarnated into an elephant. Or vice versa. This is TERRIBLE, guys. On the one hand, I want nothing more than to see this on the show. On the other hand, hell no. Hell. No.

American Horror Story Season 7 tease. A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on May 5, 2017 at 7:28am PDT