 Skip Nav
Award Season
Here Are All the Winners of the 2017 American Music Awards!
Award Season
The Riverdale Cast Ditched High School to Absolutely Slay the AMAs Red Carpet
Award Season
You'll Want Niall Horan's "Slow Hands" All Over You After Watching His AMAs Performance
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Every Impressive Performance From the 2017 American Music Awards

The 2017 American Music Awards brought performances from many household names, fan favourites, and emerging artists. For the first time ever, Selena Gomez performed her newest song "Wolves," and BTS made history as the first K-pop group to perform at the award show. Oh, and Pink performed while scaling the side of a building. Ahead, watch every performance from the eventful evening.

Related
Here Are All the Winners of the 2017 American Music Awards!
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Award SeasonAmerican Music AwardsMusic
Award Season
"This Is All About Love": Diana Ross Accepts a Long-Overdue Lifetime Achievement Award
by Quinn Keaney
Niall Horan's 2017 American Music Awards Performance
Award Season
You'll Want Niall Horan's "Slow Hands" All Over You After Watching His AMAs Performance
by Monica Sisavat
Tracee Ellis Ross Wearing Diana Ross's Suit at AMAs 2017
Award Season
Tracee Ellis Ross Re-Created the Outfit Her Mum and Michael Jackson Wore 36 Years Later
by Marina Liao
Lea Michele J. Mendel Dress at American Music Awards 2017
Award Season
Lea Michele Just Started a Trend at the AMAs With Mismatched Earrings
by Nikita Ramsinghani
American Music Awards Winners 2017
Award Season
Here Are All the Winners of the 2017 American Music Awards!
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds