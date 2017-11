Here Are All the Winners of the 2017 American Music Awards!

The American Music Awards took place on Sunday night, and the winners ran the gamut from Keith Urban to Linkin Park to Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars for artist of the year. It was also a huge night for Diana Ross, who took home the Lifetime Achievement Award! Take a look at all the winners below.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bruno Mars

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Niall Horan

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

"Despacito" by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

TOUR OF THE YEAR

Coldplay

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

"That's What I Like" by Bruno Mars

FAVOURITE MALE ARTIST — POP/ROCK

Bruno Mars

FAVOURITE FEMALE ARTIST — POP/ROCK

Lady Gaga

FAVOURITE DUO OR GROUP — POP/ROCK

Imagine Dragons

FAVOURITE ALBUM — POP/ROCK

24K Magic, Bruno Mars

FAVOURITE SONG — POP/ROCK

"Despacito" by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

FAVOURITE MALE ARTIST — COUNTRY

Keith Urban

FAVOURITE FEMALE ARTIST — COUNTRY

Carrie Underwood

FAVOURITE DUO OR GROUP — COUNTRY

Little Big Town

FAVOURITE ALBUM — COUNTRY

Ripcord, Keith Urban

FAVOURITE SONG — COUNTRY

"Blue Ain't Your Color" by Keith Urban

FAVOURITE ARTIST — RAP/HIP-HOP

Drake

FAVOURITE ALBUM — RAP/HIP-HOP

DAMN., Kendrick Lamar

FAVOURITE SONG — RAP/HIP-HOP

"I'm the One" by DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, and Lil Wayne

FAVOURITE MALE ARTIST — SOUL/R&B

Bruno Mars

FAVOURITE FEMALE ARTIST — SOUL/R&B

Beyoncé

FAVOURITE ALBUM — SOUL/R&B

24K Magic, Bruno Mars

FAVOURITE SONG — SOUL/R&B

That's What I Like" by Bruno Mars

FAVOURITE ARTIST — ALTERNATIVE ROCK

Linkin Park

FAVOURITE ARTIST — ADULT CONTEMPORARY

Shawn Mendes

FAVOURITE ARTIST — LATIN

Shakira

FAVOURITE ARTIST — CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL

Lauren Daigle

FAVOURITE ARTIST — ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)

The Chainsmokers

TOP SOUNDTRACK

Moana