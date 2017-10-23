 Skip Nav
Netflix Roundup
20 of the Most "Holy F*ck, I'm Scared" Films on Netflix
The Royals
12 Royal Christmas Traditions That Will Surprise You
British Celebrities
Meet the New Doctor Who Companions: Mandip Gill, Bradley Walsh, and Tosin Cole
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira's Friendship Is a Walking Lovefest

Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira have plenty of chemistry on screen as Rick and Michonne in The Walking Dead. In real life, the two costars are also close friends and their silly yet adorable camaraderie is the definition of a lovefest. Whether Andrew's planting kisses on Danai's forehead or making her smile from ear to ear (because really, who could resist Andrew's gorgeous face?), it's clear that their bond is a special one. Keep reading to see some of their cutest friendship moments together.

Related
14 Times Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln's Bromance Was Too Adorable to Ignore
Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira's Friendship Is a Walking Lovefest
Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira's Friendship Is a Walking Lovefest
Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira's Friendship Is a Walking Lovefest
Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira's Friendship Is a Walking Lovefest
Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira's Friendship Is a Walking Lovefest
Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira's Friendship Is a Walking Lovefest
Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira's Friendship Is a Walking Lovefest
Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira's Friendship Is a Walking Lovefest
Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira's Friendship Is a Walking Lovefest
Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira's Friendship Is a Walking Lovefest
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
The Walking DeadAndrew LincolnCelebrity FriendshipsDanai GuriraGifs
Digital Life
How Ridiculous Facebook Statuses Sound When You Read Them Out Loud
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
What Is Phubbing?
Digital Life
Even If You Don't Know What Phubbing Is, You're Probably Doing It
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Emmanuel Macron to US Climate Scientists Video
World News
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Viral Videos
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Find the Panda in This Drawing
Digital Life
People Are Losing Their Damn Minds Trying to Find the Panda in This Photo
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds