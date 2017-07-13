 Skip Nav
Andy Murray is Really Tired of Reminding People That Female Tennis Players Exist
Andy Murray Feminist Comments at Wimbledon

Andy Murray is Really Tired of Reminding People That Female Tennis Players Exist

No doubt Sir Andy Murray was already in a bad mood when he sat down for post-match interviews following his loss to American player Sam Querrey at Wimbledon on Wednesday. But his frustration was exacerbated by a reporter who fired inaccurate statistics his way. Andy, who's getting quite a name for himself as a feminist, was quick to correct a reporter who referred to Querrey as "the first American player to reach the semifinal of a Slam since 2009". "Male player", Murray interjected, looking once again disappointed that he had to remind people that tennis aces Venus and Serena Williams exist (Venus is through to the semifinals once again, while Serena is busy bringing life into the world).

Murray's mum Judy was quick to praise her son for his support of the sisterhood.

Sexism in tennis is rife, and the topic is soon to hit the big screen, as Emma Stone and Steve Carell star in Battle of the Sexes, the true story of a 1973 tennis match between Bobby Riggs and Billie Jean King. It's disappointing that decades later, the issue is still rearing its ugly head at Wimbledon. But it was only in 2007 that the prize money for the female champ was increased to match that of the winning male (in 1968, at the first championship, the winning man took home £2,000 while the women's singles champion received only £750!).

Image Source: Getty / Joe Toth
