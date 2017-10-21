Angelina Jolie With Her Daughters on the Red Carpet 2017
Angelina Jolie Had a Girls Night Out With Her Daughters at Her Movie Premiere
Angelina Jolie made her latest outing a family affair when she brought along two of her daughters, Shiloh, 11, and Zahara, 12, to the premiere of her film, The Breadwinner, in LA on Friday. The proud mom of six posed for pictures on the red carpet in a white dress while her girls opted for all black ensembles. Angelina's youngest daughter, Vivienne, 9, did not attend. The trio were later joined by 13-year-old actress Saara Chaudry (pictured on the far right) who stars in the film. See all of the fun photos of Angelina with her daughters ahead.
