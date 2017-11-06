 Skip Nav
British Celebrities
Where to Follow the Stranger Things Cast on Social Media
Christmas
The 2016 Christmas TV Adverts Were So Good You'll Want to Watch Them Again
The Lion King
14 Hilarious Reactions to Beyoncé Joining The Lion King Reboot Cast
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Angelina Jolie Drops Jaws While Being Honoured at the Hollywood Film Awards

Angelina Jolie made a stunning appearance at the Hollywood Film Awards in LA on Sunday night. After walking the red carpet in a silver satin wrap gown from Jenny Packham, the Oscar winner was joined onstage by American-Cambodian activist Loung Ung, author of the memoir First They Killed My Father, which Angelina adapted into a feature film this year. The two accepted the award for Hollywood foreign language film thanks to their work on the project, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

Related
The Heartwarming Way Angelina Jolie Makes Sure That Her Kids Never Worry About Her

It's been a big year for Angelina, who also debuted the film The Breadwinner and made a handful of public outings with her six kids, whom she shares with estranged husband Brad Pitt. She has also kept up with her philanthropic work; in February, she delivered a heartfelt speech at Geneva's UN Office, and she gave a lecture at the London School of Economics in March. Keep reading to see photos from Angelina's most recent appearance.

Angelina Jolie Drops Jaws While Being Honoured at the Hollywood Film Awards
Angelina Jolie Drops Jaws While Being Honoured at the Hollywood Film Awards
Angelina Jolie Drops Jaws While Being Honoured at the Hollywood Film Awards
Angelina Jolie Drops Jaws While Being Honoured at the Hollywood Film Awards
Angelina Jolie Drops Jaws While Being Honoured at the Hollywood Film Awards
Angelina Jolie Drops Jaws While Being Honoured at the Hollywood Film Awards
Angelina Jolie Drops Jaws While Being Honoured at the Hollywood Film Awards
Angelina Jolie Drops Jaws While Being Honoured at the Hollywood Film Awards
Angelina Jolie Drops Jaws While Being Honoured at the Hollywood Film Awards
Angelina Jolie Drops Jaws While Being Honoured at the Hollywood Film Awards
Angelina Jolie Drops Jaws While Being Honoured at the Hollywood Film Awards
Angelina Jolie Drops Jaws While Being Honoured at the Hollywood Film Awards
Angelina Jolie Drops Jaws While Being Honoured at the Hollywood Film Awards
Angelina Jolie Drops Jaws While Being Honoured at the Hollywood Film Awards
Angelina Jolie Drops Jaws While Being Honoured at the Hollywood Film Awards
Angelina Jolie Drops Jaws While Being Honoured at the Hollywood Film Awards
Angelina Jolie Drops Jaws While Being Honoured at the Hollywood Film Awards
Angelina Jolie Drops Jaws While Being Honoured at the Hollywood Film Awards
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Hollywood Film AwardsRed CarpetAngelina Jolie
Digital Life
Can You Crack This Easter Egg Hunt?
by Lucy Kenny
Facebook Status in Real Life
Digital Life
How Ridiculous Facebook Statuses Sound When You Read Them Out Loud
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Emmanuel Macron to US Climate Scientists Video
World News
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Things Millennials Do
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Will Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Brain Game With Fruit
Tech News
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane
by Kelsey Garcia
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds