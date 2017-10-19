Angelina Jolie's Styling Trick Sounds Boring on Paper but Looks Brilliant in Action

 Skip Nav
It doesn't take a scientist to determine what Angelina Jolie's go-to styling trick is. Duh, she sticks to neutrals. And while that definitely helps her maintain a sophisticated work wardrobe — she routinely makes appearances at the United Nations as US Special Envoy — she extends the look to the red carpet and the streets, too. It seems like whether she's wrapped up in a shawl or just catching a flight at the airport in trousers, Angelina sticks to a muted colour palette of black, ivory, and tan.

But that doesn't mean her outfits are boring. A fashion lesson can be learned from each of Angelina's ensembles, and if you take a tip from the star and try limiting yourself to these tones, we have a feeling you'll have fun with it. You won't be the brightest girl on the street, but you'll be able to easily mix and match eye-catching accessories that you found difficult to wear in the past. Best of all, you'll be classically and appropriately dressed for so many different occasions. Read on for a helpful guide to mastering the trend Angelina started.

Collect Blouses in Every Neutral Shade, Then Rotate With Your Favorite Trousers
Don't Forget About the Classic Skirt Suit — Pants Aren't the Only Versatile Work Wear
Wrap Yourself in an Oversize Pashmina or Shawl to Add Dimension to Your Look
A Pleated Midi Dress in a Camel Shade Is as Sophisticated as It Gets
Give Your Glamorous Dress Casual Vibes With the Addition of a Neutral Scarf
Find a Black Dress With a Mesh Panel to Make Things More Interesting
Keep Your LBD Game Sleek and Sophisticated — Patent Pumps Up the Ante
Invest in a Breezy Coordinate Set You Can Wear Through the Summer
Elongate Your Frame and Give Your Look a Sense of Flow With Tights
A Chainstrap Bag Can Add a Serious Dose of Edge to the Most Simple Basics
Go All Black, Then Wear That 1 Bag That Might Be Hard to Match With Other Looks
Wear Neutral Beige Flats With a Long, Flowing Maxi
For the Red Carpet, Interesting Silhouettes Are Key
Play Up Your Classic White Trench Coat With Dazzling Jewels and Glitter Shoes
Varying Shades of White Might as Well Be the New Luxe Suit
After a Black Suit, a Khaki-Colored One Should Be Your Next Investment
Playing With Proportions Adds A Lot More Excitement Without the Need For Color
Dress in White, Black, and Beige From Your Head to Your Toes
Try Breaking Up Your Neutral Look With a Dark Leather Belt
Add a Cherry Lip to Play Up Your 1 Standout Accessory
Elongate Your Legs by Finding A Pump That Matches Your Exact Skin Tone
The Easiest Way to Wear Black and Brown Is by Marrying the Tones With Beige Heels
If You’re Going For All White Monochrome, Stick With Neutral Pumps For Total Sophistication
Subtle Pleating and a Beaded Belt Makes Your Beige Maxi Way More Interesting Than the Red Minidress
A Taupe Leather Tote Is the Perfect Balance to a Light Coat
Finding a Suit With a Peplum Blazer Makes All the Difference
If You’re Bored With Your Separates, Let Your Sunglasses and Shoes Do All the Talking
Button Your Crisp Coat All the Way to the Top to Achieve a Prim and Proper Look
Embellish Your Easy-to-Match Pieces With a Gold Pin or Brooch
Don't Feel Obliged to Shop For a Pencil Skirt in Black — Make Brown Your Go-To
