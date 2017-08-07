 Skip Nav
Celebrity Snapchat
100+ Celebrities You Should Be Following on Snapchat
British Celebrities
17 Times Jourdan Dunn's Bikini Body Had Us Saying "I'm Dunn"
Celebrity Instagrams
Beyoncé Flaunts Her Postbaby Body at a Skating Rink in Playful New Video
View on One Page
Start Slideshow
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
A Look Back at Anna Faris and Chris Pratt's Sweetest and Most Hilarious Moments

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt shocked fans when they announced they were separating after eight years of marriage in August. While the reason for their split is still unclear, the couple was best known for their hilarious antics in movies and on TV, and off screen, they were just as funny. Whenever Anna and Chris were at an event together, they would do something ridiculous or sweet like staging fake proposals, snapping photos of each other, making funny faces, and making out. In honour of the way they were, look through their sweetest moments together.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Celebrity CouplesCelebrity PDAChris PrattAnna FarisRed Carpet
Join The Conversation
The Royals
11 People in The Duchess of Cambridge's Top-Secret Squad
by Marcia Moody
Matthew McConaughey Learns About Sam Shepard's Death Video
Sam Shepard
Matthew McConaughey Has a Tearjerking Reaction to Sam Shepard's Death on the Red Carpet
by Brittney Stephens
Who Is Nikolaj Coster Waldau's Wife?
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau's Wife Actually Doesn't Watch Game of Thrones
by Kelsie Gibson
Pictures of Kate Middleton With Little Girls
The Royals
40+ Snaps of the Duchess of Cambridge With Little Girls That Are Sure to Make Your Heart Explode
by Brittney Stephens
Chris Pratt's Response to Fans Watermelon Picture
Celebrity Twitter
Relive That Time Chris Pratt Hilariously Teased a Group of Fans About Getting a Picture With Him
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds