These Quotes Prove Anna Faris and Chris Pratt Aren't Like Most Broken-Up Couples

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris shattered hearts everywhere when they announced their separation back in August. While the reason for their split still remains unclear, Anna and Chris have slowly been opening up more and more about it. And unlike most broken-up couples, it appears like Chris and Anna are actually getting along. Their similar separation statements even made it seem like their breakup was amicable. Here's everything Anna and Chris have said about each other since they called it quits.

Chris on Anna

Anna on Chris

  • On their breakup: "We'll always have each other and be incredible friends. It's understandable that people seem so invested in our relationship. All I can say about that is it's all true, that we truly adore each other, and we love each other. I think it still comes through. Chris and I are really great friends, and I think that we always will be."
  • On the status of their relationship: "He is so proud of me, still. We watched each other grow, and he still cracks me up all the time. And I think I crack him up — unless he's a really good actor and great at faking laughter."
  • On why Chris wasn't her best friend: "I was once told that I didn't need a tight group of girlfriends because Chris should be my best friend. But I never bought that. The idea of your mate being your best friend — that's overhyped."
Celebrity QuotesCelebrity InterviewsChris PrattAnna FarisCelebrity Breakups
