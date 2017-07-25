 Skip Nav
Anna Faris's Son, Jack, Might Be a Bigger Ham Than His Dad, Chris Pratt
0
Anna Faris's Son, Jack, Might Be a Bigger Ham Than His Dad, Chris Pratt

Anna Faris was in good company when she attended the LA premiere of The Emoji Movie on Sunday. After goofing off with her costar TJ Miller on the red carpet, the actress adorably posed with her 4-year-old son, Jack. And let's just say, he definitely knows how to work the cameras. Aside from wearing a colourful tie for the occasion, he looked perfectly at ease as he held his mum's hand and threw up a peace sign for photographers. Of course, with parents like Anna and Chris Pratt, it shouldn't come as a surprise that he's a little ham. See the sweet mother-son outing below.

33 Heartwarming and Hilarious Snaps of Chris Pratt and Anna Faris's Little Boy

