Anna Faris Tweets Chris Pratt Shirtless June 2017

Anna Faris, True Saint, Tweets a Shirtless Photo of Chris Pratt For Fans

Anna Faris is a true treasure. The witty actress couldn't help showing off her ripped husband, Chris Pratt, when she signed onto Twitter on Monday. "@prattprattpratt honey-you can't just send me a photo like this and not expect me to tweet it," she captioned a shirtless shot of Chris flexing his huge biceps. Anna certainly knows his fans well. It's no wonder the two make such a perfect pair.

Celebrity TweetsCelebrity CouplesChris PrattAnna FarisShirtless
