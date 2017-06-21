Anna Faris, True Saint, Tweets a Shirtless Photo of Chris Pratt For Fans

@prattprattpratt honey-you can't just send me a photo like this and not expect me to tweet it pic.twitter.com/nemz0xAZ6x — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) June 20, 2017

Anna Faris is a true treasure. The witty actress couldn't help showing off her ripped husband, Chris Pratt, when she signed onto Twitter on Monday. "@prattprattpratt honey-you can't just send me a photo like this and not expect me to tweet it," she captioned a shirtless shot of Chris flexing his huge biceps. Anna certainly knows his fans well. It's no wonder the two make such a perfect pair.