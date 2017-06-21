 Skip Nav
Brittany Snow and Anna Kendrick Are the Best Pitches a Girl Could Ask For

The Barden Bellas are coming back for another round when Pitch Perfect 3 hits cinemas this December, but we're also just looking forward to seeing all the stars reunite. Even though Skylar Astin and Ben Platt won't be making an appearance this time around — the latter is a little busy making audiences cry on Broadway — there is one friendship we can't wait to see more of: Anna Kendrick and Brittany Snow's. Not only do the ladies play best friends onscreen, but their offscreen moments are just as sweet. Whether they're goofing off on set or laughing it up on the red carpet together, it's clear these two are best pitches.

