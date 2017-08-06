 Skip Nav
Anne Hathaway Celebrated the 16th Anniversary of Princess Diaries, and It's Emotional

Happy Birthday Princess (Thanks Garry) #sweetsixteen #mia4evah

A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway) on

Anne Hathaway shared a special message for her Princess Diaries character on the 16th anniversary of the beloved Disney film. "Happy Birthday Princess," the actress wrote on Instagram along with a clip from the movie. Hathaway also thanked the film's director, Garry Marshall, and pledged her loyalty to the franchise. "#mia4evah," she captioned the post to the delight of fans. Yeah, we're crying. Hopefully this means those rumours about The Princess Diaries 3 coming soon are actually truer than we previously thought!

