 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Ansel Elgort: "I've Grown So Much as an Actor" Since The Fault in Our Stars
True Stories
The True Story Behind Orange Is the New Black
Mac Miller
23 Times Ariana Grande and Mac Miller Weren't Shy About Showing PDA
Meghan Markle
Costar Patrick J. Adams Opens Up About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: "She's Super Excited"

Ansel Elgort on The Fault in Our Stars Anniversary

Ansel Elgort: "I've Grown So Much as an Actor" Since The Fault in Our Stars

When I sat down with multi-hyphenated performer (actor-singer-dancer-model-DJ) Ansel Elgort to talk all things Baby Driver, his upcoming action film with director Edgar Wright, it was mere days after the three-year anniversary of The Fault in Our Stars. Elgort was not shy on social media about his nostalgic fondness for the film as the premiere date passed, asking fans to post their favourite memories, so I couldn't help but ask how the beloved (yet tearjerking) teen romance flick has helped shape his career.

When I brought up the anniversary, Elgort's response was thoughtful yet decisive: he loves the movie for what it was, but he's excited about his current and future work. While he remembers his first big film fondly — and has maintained some habits from its set in the four years since — he's definitely ready to leave TFIOS in the rear-view as he moves on to bigger things. Read our exchange below.

POPSUGAR: You were posting the other day about The Fault in Our Stars's three-year anniversary, and that's pretty significant. Looking back on that, how has that affected your skills and shaped your values as an actor? And is there any aspect of that role that you were able to bring over to Baby Driver?

ADVERTISEMENT

Ansel Elgort: I mean, that role was a great role for me at a young age. I felt like that was my first opportunity to really be an actor, and like, take a movie on my shoulders. But since then I've done a lot of things that I've felt like I've learned a lot from; I don't think I could have gone straight from The Fault in Our Stars to this. I got to do Men, Women, and Children with Jason Reitman, and recently Billionaire Boys Club, which is also with Kevin Spacey. I've done a bunch of movies. I think Baby Driver might be my 10th movie now, whereas TFIOS was only my second or third. So I've done a bunch in between. I mean, honestly, TFIOS means a lot to me because it was that first movie that everyone saw; I filmed that four years ago, so I don't think of that still as like — ya know, filming was only like a month long. It's funny that a movie that was only a month of my life had such a lasting effect. But yeah, I think I've grown so much as an actor since then.

PS: Like freshman year to senior year!

AE: Yeah, exactly! Literally four years. So I'm really glad I got to do this role, and now I'm spoiled and I've been picky; I only want to work with directors as great as Edgar [Wright], and I only want to play roles as great as Baby.

Image Source: Getty / Tibrina Hobson
Join the conversation
Baby DriverAnsel ElgortThe Fault In Our StarsMoviesPopsugar Interviews
Join The Conversation
Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson Keeps Her Promise, Parties With Look-Alike Grandma
by Monica Sisavat
Pretty Little Liars Series Finale Weddings
Celebrity Interviews
Wait! There Will Be "at Least" TWO Weddings on the Pretty Little Liars Series Finale
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Watch Ansel Elgort Dance Through the Decades (and Into Your Heart)
Dance Videos
Watch Ansel Elgort Dance Through the Decades (and Into Your Heart)
by Ryan Roschke
Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan at Knicks Game Oct. 2016
Violetta Komyshan
Ansel Elgort and His Girlfriend Continue Their Tradition of Making Out at Basketball Games
by Caitlin Hacker
Kate Middleton Visiting Patients at Kings Hospital June 2017
The Royals
The Duchess of Cambridge Pays a Surprise Visit to London Bridge Attack Victims
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds