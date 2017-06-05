 Skip Nav
Ariana Grande Sparks Engagement Rumours With Huge Diamond Ring
Cannes We Just Take a Minute to Talk About Colin Farrell?
James Corden Is Bringing The Late Late Show to London, and the Guest List Is Epic
18 Celeb Couples Who Aren't Letting Height Difference Stand in the Way of Love

Is Ariana Grande Engaged?

Ariana Grande Sparks Engagement Rumours With Huge Diamond Ring

Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester

After touching down in the UK on Friday, Ariana Grande returned to the stage for her star-studded One Love Manchester concert on Sunday. The 23-year-old singer was joined by pal Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, and Justin Bieber, and she teamed up with boyfriend Mac Miller for a surprise duet with undeniable chemistry and adorable dancing. "Tonight is all about love," Ariana told the audience. She wore a sweatshirt that read "One Love Manchester" and a diamond sparkler on her ring finger.

Image Source: Getty / Mike Coppola/MTV1617

While Ariana and Mac have yet to confirm any engagement rumours, it's also worth noting that Ariana has been wearing the sparkler on her Dangerous Woman tour since February. Ariana and Mac first sparked dating rumours when they were caught sharing a kiss during a romantic sushi date back in August 2016.

Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester

Mac MillerAriana GrandeCelebrity CouplesCelebrity Engagement RingsCelebrity Engagements
