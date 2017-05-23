 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Ariana Grande Speaks Out After Tragic Manchester Concert Attack
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift and More Send Condolences to the Victims of Ariana Grande's Concert Attack
British Celebrities
18 Celeb Couples Who Aren't Letting Height Difference Stand in the Way of Love
Baby Bump
Don't Waste Another Second Before Looking at Beyoncé's Stunning Baby Shower Photos

Ariana Grande's Tweet About Manchester Concert Attack

Ariana Grande Speaks Out After Tragic Manchester Concert Attack

Ariana Grande fans were evacuated from Manchester Arena on Monday night after an apparent terror attack following the singer's concert. Police have reported at least 19 deaths and at least 50 injuries. Ariana is confirmed to be unharmed and spoke out on Twitter shortly after, writing, "broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words." Ariana has also reportedly suspended the rest of her world tour. According to TMZ, Ariana was scheduled to perform in England, Belgium, Poland, Germany, and Switzerland but has decided to put the entire leg of her European tour on hold.

Since the news broke, celebrities like Taylor Swift, Cher, and Harry Styles have been flooding social media with heartfelt messages and condolences. Ariana's manager, Scooter Braun, released a statement on Twitter, writing, "Tonight, our hearts are broken. Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack. We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act. We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester's first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives. We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers."

Image Source: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
Join the conversation
Trending TopicsAriana GrandeCelebrity QuotesCelebrity Twitter
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
The Royals
4 Things Prince George Is Really Into Right Now
by Monica Sisavat
Brad Pitt Talks About Divorce and His Kids May 2017
Celebrity Interviews
Brad Pitt Assures Everyone "He's Got Nothing to Hide" After Truth-Telling GQ Interview
by Monica Sisavat
Bruno Mars Performing at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
Bruno Mars Singing "Versace on the Floor" Will Make Your Clothes Evaporate
by Maggie Pehanick
Celebrity quotes
Maybe It's Time to Stop Asking Goldie Hawn Why She Hasn't Married Kurt Russell
by Brittney Stephens
Celine Dion Singing to Cher at 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Celebrity Friendships
Céline Dion, Cher Fangirl, Sings Along to "Believe" at the Billboard Awards
by Quinn Keaney
Beauty and the Beast 2017 Soundtrack
Movie Soundtracks
Beauty and the Beast: Every Song We Have From the Extraordinary Soundtrack
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Ariana Grande and John Legend's "Beauty and the Beast" Duet
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande and John Legend's "Beauty and the Beast" Duet Is the Stuff of Legends
by Maggie Pehanick
Beyonce's Baby Shower Photos May 2017
Baby Bump
Don't Waste Another Second Before Looking at Beyoncé's Stunning Baby Shower Photos
by Quinn Keaney
Unicorn Tipped Nail Art
Nails
Icy Unicorn-Tip Nail Art Looks Like You Dipped Your Fingers in Magic
by Sarah Siegel
How to Secretly Change Your Relationship Status on Facebook
Tech Dating 101
Update Your Facebook Relationship Status Without Anyone Knowing
by Lisette Mejia
Chris Pratt's Reaction to James Comey Being Fired
Celebrity Twitter
Chris Pratt's Reaction to Trump Firing the FBI Director Is Absolutely Perfect
by Laura Marie Meyers
John Legend Performing at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
Watching John Legend Sing With Florida Georgia Line Is a "Surefire" Way to Get Emotional
by Maggie Pehanick
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds