Surprise! Arrested Development Season 5 Is Officially Coming to Netflix
Arrested Development Season 5 Details

Surprise! Arrested Development Season 5 Is Officially Coming to Netflix

Given how difficult it seemed to finally get a fourth season of Arrested Development, I wouldn't blame you for being sceptical about any and all news about a possible fifth season. But believe the hype — it's actually happening! The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the Bluth family is headed back to Netflix on Wednesday. The announcement came months after Jeffrey Tambor said he was supposed to go back to work on a fifth season in January 2017. Jason Bateman also recently tweeted confirmation that he has signed on for a new batch of episodes.

Yesss. According to THR, creator Mitchell Hurwitz signed a new deal with Netflix, and he's bringing all of your favourites with him. The entire series regular cast — Jason Bateman, Michael Cera, Jeffrey Tambor, Jessica Walter, Will Arnett, Tony Hale, Portia de Rossi, David Cross and Alia Shawkat — will return for the new episodes, which will premiere sometime in 2018.

