Seriously, We Cannot Get Enough of Ashlee Simpson's Family at the AMAs

If you were a teen with a serious axe to grind during the mid-2000s, you probably hold Ashlee Simpson near and dear to your heart. And any diehard fan is going to be giddy at how happy her and Evan Ross's family looked on the red carpet at the American Music Awards.

The couple rolled in squad deep with their relatives and adorable kiddos — Jagger, 2, and Bronx, 8, Ashlee's son with Pete Wentz — to support Evan's mum, Diana Ross, who was honoured with a lifetime achievement award. Ashlee stunned in a gorgeous sequinned Christian Siriano gown while posing with her sweet family.

