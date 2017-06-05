Ashley Graham Opens Up About Being Sexually Harassed When She Was 17

Ashley Graham got incredibly candid with Glamour magazine for her July cover story. Aside from spreading body positivity, the supermodel and America's Next Top Model judge also opened up for the first time about being sexually harassed on set when she was 17. "There was a photo assistant who was into me," she explained. "He was like, 'Hey, come here,' and he led me into a closet. And I was like, 'What?' I thought he was going to show me something. And he pulled me in, and he pulled his penis out. And he was like, 'Grab it.' And I was like, 'No! That's disgusting.' I freaked out. And thank God I was closer to the door, and I just bolted out."

Following the incident, Ashley vowed to never let anyone manipulate what she would do on set, adding that any images she produces are ones she wanted to take. While she isn't against doing nude photoshoots, she also has her limits. "It's a gut intuition. I ask myself, 'Is this right for me, my brand, my career, and my relationship?'" she said referring to her husband, Justin Ervin. Aside from being open and honest with each other, Ashley admitted they have a few rituals for making their relationship work. "We don't go to bed mad at each other," she said. "We play the Nice Game — after a fight, when we're done arguing but there's still a weird energy, whoever says, 'Let's play the Nice Game,' the other person has to say something nice about them. Then [we go back and forth and] we remember why we love each other. And we have a lot of sex."