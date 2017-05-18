NSFW: 6 Nude Ashley Graham Photos That Are Sure to Steam Up Your Screen

Ashley Graham is a model, lingerie designer, TV host, fitness queen, and all-around joy to follow on social media. Since gracing the pages of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue in both 2015 and 2016, the 29-year-old has become a force to be reckoned with when it comes to inspiring body positivity and diversity in the fashion industry; she recently made her New York Fashion Week debut in the Michael Kors Autumn '17 runway show and has generally been serving up serious motivation and encouragement for women of all sizes.



In addition to rocking the living hell out of a bikini, Ashley isn't afraid to bare all on Instagram or, like we saw recently, in her gorgeous nude shoot in V Magazine's Summer issue. Read on for all the times Ashley stripped down and steamed up our screens.