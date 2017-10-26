 Skip Nav
Meet This Year's BAFTA Breakthrough Brits: The Future of Film, TV, and Games

On Wednesday, Burberry's London flagship store played host to a group of emerging talents in the world of film, television, and games, as BAFTA announced this year's Breakthrough Brits. The group of 20 industry newcomers will be supported by BAFTA for the next 12 months, as they continue to make waves across the entertainment industry. Amanda Berry OBE, Chief Executive of BAFTA, said: "Breakthrough Brits, in partnership with Burberry, identifies the very best emerging talent in film, games and television. As it reaches its fifth year, I am so proud of what the initiative has achieved and the talented people it is has honoured. Over the next year the Breakthrough Brits will be supported by BAFTA and mentored by some of the industry's most established professionals. This year's Breakthrough Brits truly represent the diverse range of talents that make up our industries. We're thrilled to be recognising these individuals this evening." This year's list includes quite a few folks you may recognise, from actress Jessie Buckley (most recently seen in The Last Post) to Francis Lee, the writer and director of God's Own Country, one of the most talked-about British films of the year. Take a look at the whole group of winners now, it's safe to say you'll be seeing a lot more of these folks in the future.

Jessie Buckley, Actress
Lydia Hampson, Producer
Susan Wakoma, Actress
Chloe Thomson, Cinematographer
Josh O'Connor, Actor
Daisy Cooper and Charlie Cooper, Writers/Actors
Segun Akinola, Composer
Molly Windsor, Actress
Sarah Quintrell, Writer
Francis Lee, Writer/Director
Henry Hoffman, Creative Director (Games)
Olivia Wood, Games Writer and Editor
Adam Vian and Thomas Vian, Game Directors
Anna Hollinrake, Games Artist
Kit Fraser, Cinematographer
Hope Dickson Leach, Writer/Director
Daniel Fountain, Games Designer
Mahalia Belo, Director
