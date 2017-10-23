Luke Evans and Everything Else You Need to See From the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards

The BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards wasn't just another opportunity for Luke Evans to remind us how good he looks in a leather jacket. Although, while we're on the matter, the Welsh actor (and talented singer) who accepted the Best Film award for Beauty and the Beast did look exceptionally fine. Evans aside, the night made way for performances from Dua Lipa, Liam Payne, and Camila Cabello alongside James Arthur, as well as Gemma Collins's immediately iconic fall (thanks to Twitter), and Rita Ora bringing back the Burberry check in a very real way. Read on for all the highlights of the evening!